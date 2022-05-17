2 facing several charges after heroin, fentanyl found during Madison County drug bust

SULLIVAN, N.Y. – Following a lengthy investigation, two people in the town of Sullivan have been arrested and charged with possessing and selling various drugs.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 147 Oswego Ave. on Tuesday, May 17, uncovering heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, numerous pills, blasting caps and several firearms.
Both residents of the home, 43-year-old Andrew Snyder and 43-year-old Jessica Snyder, were arrested following the search.
The two were charged with seven counts each of varying degrees of criminal possession of a controlled substance, including five felonies. They were also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Andrew and Jessica are both being held at the Madison County jail pending arraignment.