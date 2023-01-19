 Skip to main content
2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County

Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County.

New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.

The two were charged with:

  • Four counts of petit larceny
  • Two counts of identity theft
  • Two counts of possession of a forged instrument
  • Five counts of possession of a skimming device

Both were taken to the Madison County jail to await arraignment.

