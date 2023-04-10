2 men charged in burglary at Utica corner store

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are facing charges following a burglary at the Court Street Market & Deli in Utica.
The burglary was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after the store’s alarm was activated and the owner checked the security cameras and saw two people inside the store stealing items. When officers arrived at the store, located at 1020 Court St., they were notified that the two suspects were fleeing out the back door. The officers saw two people running through backyards and jumping over fences and chased after them.
Both suspects were apprehended not far from the store. The two were taken to the police station while other officers went to the store to investigate. Police determined in addition to items from the store, cash was also stolen from the register.
Remus Haden, 42, and Nicky Woods, 51, both of Utica, were ultimately charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Police say the investigation in ongoing and additional charges are likely in this case.