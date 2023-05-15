2 men charged with trespassing following burglary investigation in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are facing charges following a burglary investigation on Waverly Place in Utica.
Around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the 800 block for a possible burglary in progress. The officers were provided descriptions of the two suspects while on their way to the scene.
Some units went right to the residence while others patrolled the surrounding area. Two men matching the descriptions were found nearby and police tried to conduct a stop. One of the men dropped his bicycle and ran away while the other just kept walking.
After chasing the suspect for multiple blocks, he was finally apprehended in a backyard. Police also found a small bag on his bicycle, which they say contained several baggies and envelopes of suspected narcotics.
Police say the man who ran was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Hanrahan, of Clark Mills. The other man was 37-year-old Michael Nelson, of Utica.
According to police, Hanrahan entered the location while Nelson went into a shed in the backyard.
Hanrahan was charged with criminal trespass, obstructing governmental administration, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.
Nelson was charged with trespassing and obstructing governmental administration.