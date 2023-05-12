2 men indicted in fatal shooting of 25-year-old Utica man

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men have been indicted for murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old William Morris, of Utica.

Morris was shot in the head on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue on Jan. 2. At the time of the shooting, patrol officers were in the area and heard the gunshots. They conducted a traffic stop in that vicinity and one of the suspects ran from the vehicle. Police caught him and found a handgun during the pursuit. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Abdulkardir Ali, was arrested and remanded to the Oneida County jail on Jan. 3.

Following a nearly five-month investigation by the UPD Major Crimes Unit and Oneida County

District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury reviewed the evidence and returned indictments on Abdulkadir and the driver of the vehicle, Issa Ali, 19, also of Utica.

Abdulkardir is charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Issia is facing a single charge of second-degree murder.

Both men are being held in the Oneida County jail.