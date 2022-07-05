2 Otsego County women charged after several neglected cats, dogs found in abandoned trailer

EDMESTON, N.Y. – Two women are facing charges after New York State Police found several animals living in squalor inside a trailer in Edmeston.
Tamara Tophoven, 57, and Rebecca Tophoven, 43, were both arrested on July 2 and charged with four counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals as well as failure to provide proper sustenance, all misdemeanors under Agriculture and Markets Law.
According to state police, a trooper was called to a mobile home on Taylor Hill Road to check the welfare of the animals on the property. The trooper found several severely neglected cats and dogs inside the abandoned trailer with minimal to no ventilation and no access to water.
State police called the Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown to assist with removing and caring for the animals.
The SQSPCA veterinarians evaluated three dogs and five cats before all of the animals were surrendered to the shelter.
All of the dogs have been adopted but the cats are still in need of homes. Anyone interested in learning more about adoption can call the SQSPCA at 607-547-8111.
The two women charged in this case were released with appearance tickets and are scheduled to return to court later this month.