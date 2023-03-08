2 Rome men accused of stealing from Oneonta Walmart

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Two Rome men are facing charges after allegedly stealing from the Oneonta Walmart on State Highway 23 earlier this month.
Walmart workers called New York State Police to report a larceny in progress just after 3 p.m. on March 3.
State police say 38-year-old Joseph Murray had taken items from the store without paying and loaded them into a truck. While troopers were talking with Murray, they learned that another suspect, later identified as 33-year-old John Grass, was still inside the store stealing more items.
Initially, Grass gave state police a fake name. When they learned his identity, they found out he had an active warrant from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Murray and Grass were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, which means the total of the items exceeded $1,000.
Grass was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration and false personation.
State police then transferred him to the custody of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Both Murray and Grass were released with appearance tickets regarding the theft charges and are scheduled to return to court on March 21.