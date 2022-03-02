2 Rome men arrested after cocaine, shiv found in vehicle

ROME, N.Y. – Two Rome men were arrested after police say cocaine, pills and a shiv were found during a traffic stop.
Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, Rome police stopped a vehicle on the 200 block of East Dominick Street.
Officers discovered the driver, 34-year-old Robert J. DiDomenico, had a suspended license.
Police found more than 15 grams of cocaine, a number of pills, cash and a shiv-style knife during a search of the vehicle.
DiDomenico and his passenger, 38-year-old Joel M. Stephens, were both arrested after the search. DiDomenico is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation. Stephens is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
Neither suspect had a valid license, so the vehicle had to be towed.