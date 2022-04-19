2 small children left unattended in vehicle in Utica; mother arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing child endangerment charges after authorities say she left her two young children in a vehicle unsupervised.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies saw the two children, ages 2 and 5, in the backseat of a vehicle, with the ignition running and the back windows open around 3:25 p.m.
Maciol says the children were left unattended for an extended period of time and had no idea where their mother was.
Deputies found the mother, 23-year-old Dayna D. Colbert, shortly after and took her into custody. She was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.