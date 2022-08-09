2 suspects arrested, 1 still at large following robbery in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third following a home invasion on Monday.
Officers went to 729 W. Liberty St. around 12:35 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call in order to check the welfare of the residents.
Police were told that multiple people went inside the home without permission and held a woman down and stole her property, leaving her with injuries after the scuffle. Police say a man who was also inside the home at the time was hit in the head with a cast iron frying pan, causing significant injuries to his head and face.
Several hours later, just after 11 a.m., police saw two suspects return to the residence. Both were arrested after leaving the house and trying to run from the police.
Nicholas Tennant, 25, of Rome, is charged with first-degree robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment and harassment.
Kenneth Tennant III, 35, of Taberg, is charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Both are in Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail or $150,000 bond. Nicholas was also held on an additional $5,000 bail or $15,000 bond.
Police are still searching for 48-year-old Edward Williamson, of Lee Center, who is also suspected in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD tip line at 315-339-7744.