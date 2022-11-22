2 suspects charged following robbery-turned-shooting in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Two suspects have been charged in a robbery-turned-shooting in Utica earlier this month that left a man paralyzed.
Tahjer Hicks, 20, was arrested on Monday and Abdirhin Mohamed, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident.
Police say Hicks, Mohamed and a third person had asked two people for a ride home from a party around 4 a.m. on Nov. 12.
After reaching the destination on Bleecker Street, Hicks and Mohamed allegedly started hitting the two people in the vehicle demanding items from them. Police say at some point during the attack Mohamed pulled out a gun and shot the front passenger in the upper back near his neck. Police say the victim is paralyzed from the gunshot wound and the damaged is likely permanent.
Muhammad was arrested around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday after he was spotted and pulled over on Rutger Street. He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
The day before, Hicks and another woman were arrested during a traffic stop on Oswego Street. Hicks was recognized as a suspect in the shooting case and arrested. He was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Police say the woman in the vehicle with Hicks, 20-year-old Jahnay Hammett, of Utica, had a gun in her pants at the time of the traffic stop. She was also arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.