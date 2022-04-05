2 suspects in fatal shooting at Utica barbershop found guilty of murder

UTICA, N.Y. – The two Utica men charged with killing a man at a Utica barbershop last spring were both found guilty of murder in Oneida County Court Tuesday morning.
A jury found Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Lemeke Pittman, who was shot and killed at a barbershop on the corner of James Street and Seymour Avenue in May of 2021.
Scarborough was also found guilty of criminal possession of weapon.
Scarborough is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23 and Muhammad on May 24. Both men face a maximum sentence of life in prison.