2 teens charged in February robbery outside Sangertown Square

  • Updated
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two teens have been charged in a robbery that happened outside Sangertown Square this past February.

On Feb. 20, officers were called to the loading docks of the old Macy’s store around 5 p.m. where they say a 15-year-old was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked before money was stolen from him.

Following the nearly two-month investigation, police arrested a 16-year-old from New Hartford and a 17-year-old from Utica.

Both were charged with felony robbery and are scheduled to appear in Oneida County Family Court at a later date.

Police say the suspects’ names will not be released due to their ages.

