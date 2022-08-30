2 teens facing charges following burglary on Bleecker Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Two teens are facing charges following a burglary on Bleecker Street last week.
Officers responded to the 1300 block around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 25 where they found two people inside a building. Both suspects, ages 15 and 17, were taken into custody at the scene.
Police say the two used a rock to break a window and enter an apartment which was connected to a commercial business. The officers noticed both the apartment and business were rifled through and police say one of the juveniles was found with stolen property.
The case was turned over to the Juvenile Aid Unit and both teens were charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Their cases will be referred to Oneida County Family Court.