...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON IN CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph. The highest winds will be in the Finger Lakes.
These dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for
wildfire spread this afternoon. Be sure to heed the New York
State Burn Ban which remains in effect until May 14.

2 Utica men facing 9 counts of criminal drug possession combined

  Updated
UTICA, N.Y. – Two Utica men are facing several drug charges after police say drugs were found during a traffic stop on April 13.

A vehicle was stopped on James Street near Steuben Street in Utica around 10:25 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Utica police say the officers developed cause to ask the passenger, 38-year-old Robert Cullen, to exit the vehicle. One of the officers noticed a large corner knot of a bag on the passenger floor that contained suspected narcotics.

While speaking with the driver, 45-year-old Penta Thomas, police see they learned he too was in possession of narcotics.

The officers seized the substances and arrested both men.

Cullen is charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and Thomas is facing five, all of varying degrees.

