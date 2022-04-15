2 Utica men facing 9 counts of criminal drug possession combined

UTICA, N.Y. – Two Utica men are facing several drug charges after police say drugs were found during a traffic stop on April 13.
A vehicle was stopped on James Street near Steuben Street in Utica around 10:25 p.m. for a traffic violation.
Utica police say the officers developed cause to ask the passenger, 38-year-old Robert Cullen, to exit the vehicle. One of the officers noticed a large corner knot of a bag on the passenger floor that contained suspected narcotics.
While speaking with the driver, 45-year-old Penta Thomas, police see they learned he too was in possession of narcotics.
The officers seized the substances and arrested both men.
Cullen is charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and Thomas is facing five, all of varying degrees.