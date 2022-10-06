2 Utica men facing charges following armed robbery; more suspects sought

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery were arrested when police found them hiding in different yards after the crime.
Officers were called to Columbia Street just before 11 p.m. after a man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police a group of males approached him and demanded he give them his property. When he started to fight back, the victim says one male displayed a gun and threatened him. Police say the victim’s cell phone, car keys, cash and necklace were stolen.
The suspects ran toward Varick Street so the officers started their investigation in that area.
The police saw a group of males who then fled in different directions. Two of them were found hiding in separate yards.
Sulton Pryor and Isaiah Little, both 20 years old, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Officers also found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in a discarded backpack while searching the area.
Police say more arrests are expected in this case.