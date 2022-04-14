2 Utica men plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Two Utica men pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges in federal court on Thursday.
Both 25-year-old Daequon D. Perkins and 44-year-old Mark W. Baker admitted to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl to customers in Utica.
Perkins also admitted to actively distributing 1.75 grams of a fentanyl mixture in May of 2021.
Baker, who was previously convicted of drug conspiracy in 2010, is facing an additional weapons charge for possessing a pistol, two shotguns and multiple rounds of ammunition as a felon.
Both men will be sentenced on Aug. 10. Perkins faces 5 to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million. Baker faces 15 years to life in prison, also with a maximum fine of $5 million.