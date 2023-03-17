 Skip to main content
2 women allegedly offer prostitution services to undercover officer at Chadwicks spa

CHADWICKS, N.Y. – Two women were arrested after allegedly offering prostitution services to an undercover cop at Crystal Fa Spa in Chadwicks.

On Thursday, March 16, police say the officer went to the spa, located at 3480 Oneida St., and was offered illegal services by the employees in exchange for a fee. The investigation also uncovered that the employees were not licensed massage therapists.

Fifty-year-old Suxin Zhang and 56-year-old Qun Zhou, both from Queens, were arrested and charged with one count each of unauthorized practice of a profession, a class E felony, as well as prostitution, a misdemeanor.

New Hartford police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed in this case.

