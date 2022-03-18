2 women injured during late-night fight in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Two women were injured during a fight on Eagle Street late Thursday night, according to Utica police.
Several people were reportedly involved in a brawl on the 500 block around 11 p.m. Officers were called to the scene where they found evidence that an altercation had taken place.
While investigating the scene, officers learned that two women were at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with injuries from the fight. One woman was stabbed in the breast and stomach, and the other had a large laceration down her back.
When police spoke to the women, the details were not consistent between the two of them other than the Eagle Street location. They also didn’t tell police how they were injured or what type of sharp instrument was used in the attack.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.