20 and Gone: Rush to retire a big challenge for Utica Police Department

UTICA, N.Y. -- There's something missing at the Utica Police Department recently: white hair.
"It was a different dynamic. When I came on the job in 1988, you had people that were staying 30 and 40 years on the job," says current Police Chief Mark Williams.
But now, officers are heading for the door quite literally the minute they're eligible to retire. In 2020, out of 10 retirements, all 10 left once they got their minimum 20 years in. One actually left after 17. In 2021, two retirees left at or before 20 years. So far in 2022, all five retiring officers left after 20 years or less. And five more can go, come August. Utica's police chief says when you lose one officer at 20 years, you lose a lot.
“What we lose is all that training and experience is going out the door and it's historical knowledge, too, you know, that's very valuable to the department," say Chief Williams.
Why are so many officers leaving the minute they can? Administration asks this during exit interviews. One reason-current times.
“One of the things that we are hearing- there's a lot of frustration with the recent criminal reforms, police reforms that were put in place. The officers feel that they can't do their job and it's making their job more dangerous for them out there," says Chief Williams.
But there are lots of other reasons, too. The officers make more money than in years past, and invest, to prepare to retire young. Also, UPD sets them up for success -- and not only at UPD.
“Our officers are highly trained. We sent them to a lot of schools, some specialized schools even outside the state. So when they get their 20 years, they're very marketable. So a lot of our guys are leaving and they're taking jobs in the private sector and still being able to collect their pension," says the chief.
And, whereas years ago they incentivized higher- earning, but physically failing officers to retire, those early retirement incentives are now posing a painful challenge.
“If they leave after 20 years, it's a retirement incentive, they get 20% of their last year's salary, which can be substantial," says the Chief. “They leave at 20, they can leave at half their best three years of salary. I think one of the problems that we're facing right now : there are more incentives to leave than there are to stay. And that's a problem," says the Chief.
Replenishing is also a challenge.
“Where in the past, we used to get anywhere between 300 -500 people to sign up for the examination to become a police officer, we're lucky if we break 100," says Williams.
Only three candidates remain on the current civil service list for the test which will take place in December.