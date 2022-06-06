21-year-old arrested twice in one day following separate incidents in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – A Lyons Falls man was arrested twice in one day following two separate incidents in Old Forge.
According to police in the town of Webb, 21-year-old Aquan Moultrie attacked an acquaintance near Point Park in Old Forge just before 11 p.m. on May 31. Moultrie allegedly punched and choked the victim until he was unable to breathe or talk. The victim eventually ran from Moultrie but he chased after him. Police say when Moultrie caught up with the victim he pushed him to the ground and stole his property.
The incident was reported to police the following day on June 1 and after an investigation, Moultrie was arrested in Lyons Falls around 4:45 p.m. He was charged with grand larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment. An order of protection was also put in place on the victim’s behalf.
According to police, Moultrie had also been arrested earlier on June 1 just before 12:30 a.m. during another dispute.
Police say Moultrie was intoxicated when he got out of the vehicle he was riding in and started yelling at the driver in the middle of the street. When the argument turned physical, residents started coming out of their homes and the scene was impeding the flow of traffic in that area.
When police arrived, Moultrie was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Moultrie was released with appearance tickets following both arrests.