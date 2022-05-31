24-year-old stabbed to death in Oneonta; police searching for suspect

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway Monday night.
Emergency responders were called to the scene in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. just after 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders found Kaleb J. O'Neill suffering from multiple stab wounds.
O’Neill was taken to A.O. Fox Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The state police Forensic Identification Unit and K-9 team were called in to investigate but no credible leads were found. Oneonta police say there is little information available at this time, but it is not believed to be a random attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oneonta detective division at 607-432-1111.