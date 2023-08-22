3 Arrested in Utica After Traffic Stop

UTICA, N.Y. -- A traffic stop at the intersection of John and Catherine streets led to the arrest of three people.
Officers said that they attempted to stop the cat on Oriskany Street, near Broad Street; however, the vehicle "failed to comply with their attempts until it reached John Street."
"Once the vehicle finally pulled over," Utica Police said, officers learned the car was occupied by three people.
"They also learned that the vehicle contained items of stolen property that were reported earlier," officials stated.
The driver was detained.
"As the front seat passenger was exiting the vehicle, the officers noticed him drop a clear glass tube to the ground. The officers had knowledge that items of this nature are utilized to smoke narcotics, and he too was detained," UPD said.
Police learned that the passenger of the car, whom they've identified as Michael Rios age, 48, of Utica, had multiple outstanding warrants from UPD.
The rear passenger of the car was detained without incident.
"As it was determined that the vehicle would need to be towed from the scene, the officers began to conduct an inventory of its contents. During the course of this, they located a set of brass knuckles on the driver side. As they continued their investigation, they located a black bag in the rear seat containing bags of suspected narcotics and smoking devices," UPD said.
A .38 caliber revolver and ammunition were also found in a shoebox in the car.
Michael Rios is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance and five outstanding warrants.
Driver Antonio Rios, 49, of Herkimer, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
Candice Sparrow, 40, of Utica, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
UPD added that the investigation into the stolen property is continuing.