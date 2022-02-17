 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be this
afternoon through tonight, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

3 arrests made in Ilion through new multi-agency 'Operation Clean Streets'

  • Updated
  • 0
Operation Clean Streets

ILION, N.Y. – Three people have been arrested through a multi-agency collaboration established to combat local drug and gun crimes.

The New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Ilion Police Department and the Herkimer Police Department launched Operation Clean Streets on Feb. 11.

Through the operation, three people were arrested and are facing gun and drug charges.

Authorities say 29-year-old Daniel J. Tournear, of Utica, was found in the village of Ilion with a .40 caliber pistol, cocaine and a digital scale. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Herkimer County jail on $15,000 bail.

The second person arrested this past week was 32-year-old Michael R. Amadon, of Ilion, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. State police say he was found in possession of a loaded .22 caliber rifle and cocaine. He was charged with ENCON violation for allegedly having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Brend Worden, 49, of Ilion, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Utica and was turned over to UPD.

State police say Operation Clean Streets also issued 12 traffic tickets since it launched.

