3 arrests made in Ilion through new multi-agency 'Operation Clean Streets'

ILION, N.Y. – Three people have been arrested through a multi-agency collaboration established to combat local drug and gun crimes.
The New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Ilion Police Department and the Herkimer Police Department launched Operation Clean Streets on Feb. 11.
Through the operation, three people were arrested and are facing gun and drug charges.
Authorities say 29-year-old Daniel J. Tournear, of Utica, was found in the village of Ilion with a .40 caliber pistol, cocaine and a digital scale. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Herkimer County jail on $15,000 bail.
The second person arrested this past week was 32-year-old Michael R. Amadon, of Ilion, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. State police say he was found in possession of a loaded .22 caliber rifle and cocaine. He was charged with ENCON violation for allegedly having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Brend Worden, 49, of Ilion, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Utica and was turned over to UPD.
State police say Operation Clean Streets also issued 12 traffic tickets since it launched.