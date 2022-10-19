3 facing drug charges after meth found during traffic stop in Otsego County

SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. – Three people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the town of Springfield late last month.
On Sept. 29, Otsego County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle headed north on Highway 80 for traffic violations. During the investigation, deputies found about 29 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
All of the people inside the vehicle were arrested, including 45-year-old Joseph Kosinski, of Little Falls; 39-year-old Andre Cross, of Oneida; and 48-year-old Kelly Granger, of Rome.
All three were charged with criminal possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of a controlled substance.