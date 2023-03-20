3 men involved in violent burglary in Herkimer sentenced to prison

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Three local men were recently sentenced to prison for assault and burglary after a man was stabbed in the neck during a home invasion on South Main Street in Herkimer in October of 2021.

Following an investigation, 30-year-old James Hurst, of Hamilton, 38-year-old Chester Talarico, of Ilion, and 43-year-old Rafael Prestol, of Herkimer, were all arrested in November of 2021 and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree gang assault.

Talarico pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Hurst took his case to trial and was convicted of two counts of first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 20 years on each count, to run concurrently.

Prestol went to trial in December 2022 and was also convicted of two counts of burglary and one count of second-degree assault. Last week, he was sentenced to 20 years on each burglary count and five years for the assault. The sentences will also run concurrently.

The victim of the crime, a 43-year-old man, required surgery after the attack, which happened on Oct. 17, 2021, at 200 S. Main St.

New York State Police, Frankfort police and Little Falls police helped Herkimer police throughout this investigation.