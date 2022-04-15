3 people accused of manufacturing meth in Lewis County

TOWN OF LEYDEN, N.Y. – Three people are facing drug charges after members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office say they found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing at a home in the town of Leyden.
Deputies were assisting parole officers with a residence check for 34-year-old Joseph G. Hutchins on Kerwin Road when the officers found evidence consistent with making meth.
The state police emergency response team responded to the home and removed about 5 ounces of methamphetamine oil and other hazardous materials.
The three people inside the home at the time were all arrested, including Hutchins, 43-year-old Casey A. Turck and an 18-year-old whose name was not released.
All are charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The three were arraigned and remanded to the Lewis County jail without bail.