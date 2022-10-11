3 teens allegedly break into Adirondack High School to pull out internet cables

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – Three teens were charged last week after they allegedly climbed through a window at Adirondack High School and pulled out internet cables inside the building, leaving the school with no service the following day.
The school contacted New York State Police following an investigation into its loss of internet connection on Oct. 6. Police say it was determined that three teenagers entered a classroom through an unsecured window while the school was closed, went into the storage room and removed the network cables from an internet server.
Police say when they spoke with the teens, they admitted to breaking into the school while it was closed.
All three were charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and released to their parents with appearance tickets.