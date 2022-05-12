 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of low relative humidity values between 20 to 35
percent, east-southeast winds gusting 10 to 15 mph, and full
sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated risk for
wildfire spread again this afternoon across most of central New
York where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

3 Utica men charged after gun found in impounded vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – Three men are facing charges after a gun was found in an impounded vehicle following a traffic stop in Utica.

A vehicle with no front license plate that police believe may have been involved in a recent shots-fired investigation was spotted on the 1500 block of High Street around 6:30 p.m.

3 facing gun charges

Officers stopped the vehicle and learned that the driver, 20-year-old Alphonso Coney, of Utica, had a suspended license. Since no one could drive the vehicle, Coney and his two passengers had to get out so the vehicle could be towed.

Police say during impound, a loaded, defaced 9mm handgun was found inside a bag.

Coney and both of his passengers, 30-year-old Jahiem Nashaner and 19-year-old Isiir Thompson, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Coney was also issued traffic tickets.

