3 Utica men charged after gun found in impounded vehicle

UTICA, N.Y. – Three men are facing charges after a gun was found in an impounded vehicle following a traffic stop in Utica.
A vehicle with no front license plate that police believe may have been involved in a recent shots-fired investigation was spotted on the 1500 block of High Street around 6:30 p.m.
Officers stopped the vehicle and learned that the driver, 20-year-old Alphonso Coney, of Utica, had a suspended license. Since no one could drive the vehicle, Coney and his two passengers had to get out so the vehicle could be towed.
Police say during impound, a loaded, defaced 9mm handgun was found inside a bag.
Coney and both of his passengers, 30-year-old Jahiem Nashaner and 19-year-old Isiir Thompson, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Coney was also issued traffic tickets.