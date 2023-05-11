4 suspects facing weapons charges following threat investigation in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Four people are facing weapons charges after a woman was threatened with a gun in Utica Wednesday afternoon.
The woman told Utica police that someone she knows pulled up to her while in a vehicle with three other people just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday near Arthur and Steuben streets.
The group started arguing and the woman claims one of the people inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her.
Based on a description from the victim, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Bennett Street.
During the stop officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded .22 caliber sawed-off rifle.
All four of the people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the police station.
Following the investigation, the following people were charged:
- Jachi Wilder, 24, of Utica
- Gwendolyn Small, 45, of Utica
- Darrell Watkins, 24, of Utica
- Josette Wilder, 19, of Utica
All of the suspects were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.