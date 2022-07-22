40-year-old accused of sexually abusing girl under 13

TOWN OF VIENNA, N.Y. – A 40-year-old town of Vienna man accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13 was arrested at his home early Friday morning.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the allegations were reported on Thursday and an investigation was launched by the Child Advocacy Center.
Investigator Mark Chrysler, who was assigned to the case, says evidence was found that Jeremy Belden had subjected a child to sexual contact earlier in the week.
Belden was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and remanded to the Oneida County jail with bail set at $15,000.
A protective order was issued on behalf of the victim, who was also offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.