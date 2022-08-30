5 juveniles under 11 years old charged in Sculpture Space vandalism

UTICA, N.Y. – Five kids ages 8 to 11 have been charged after Sculpture Space in Utica was ransacked over the weekend.
The vandals destroyed furniture, artwork and several other items inside the facility. Utica police say they also stole several hundred dollars, antique bicycles and other property.
Police found the suspects during a separate investigation on Sunday.
Officers were called to a local automobile repair business on Oriskany Street after several juveniles were reportedly damaging vehicles in the lot by throwing rocks at them. During the investigation, officers noticed the kids had paint on their shoes consistent with what was spilled at Sculpture Space. There were also antique bicycles at the scene.
Police say substantial evidence was gathered linking the same juveniles to the Sculpture Space vandalism.
The juveniles were charged with burglary, petit larceny, criminal mischief and criminal possession of stolen property.
Police say charges may be upgraded due to the extensive damage at Sculpture Space.
Due to the ages of the suspects, their names will not be released. Each was issued an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.