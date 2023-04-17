5 suspects accused of jumping fence to get inside Utica Zoo overnight

UTICA, N.Y. – Five Syracuse men have been charged after allegedly jumping a fence and trespassing at the Utica Zoo Sunday night.
Utica police say the suspects were caught on surveillance camera jumping over the fence into the zoo a few minutes before midnight. Officers were called to the scene to investigate and started to search inside the zoo.
As they were investigating, the officers heard sounds coming from behind a fenced-in area. When they checked that spot, they found five people hiding. One of the suspects ran from the officers but was quickly caught by the officers.
All five were taken into custody:
- Law Reh, 18
- Pee Kah, 19
- Abdirahman Farah, 20
- Kyaw Htoo, 18
- Hourana Sow, 20
They were charged with third-degree criminal trespass.