54-year-old Madison County man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

FENNER, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Madison County man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl over the course of five months.
Alan Meacham Jr., of Fenner, was arrested on May 9 and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony.
New York State Police started investigating after a family member found inappropriate sexual messages on Facebook between Meacham and the child, who was 13 at the time of the report.
The victim told police the sexual abuse started in November of 2022 when she was 12. It allegedly continued through March.
Meacham was arraigned and remanded to the Madison County jail without bail.