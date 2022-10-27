58-year-old Utica man accused of sexually abusing girl under 11

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 11 over the course of the past year.
According to Oneida County Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, 58-year-old Jonathan Julian was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of felony sexual abuse.
O’Meara says the investigation started in February when the Child Advocacy Center received a report accusing Julian of sexual abuse.
Following the investigation, Julian was arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, with the help of the warrants unit and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Julian was arraigned on Oct. 25 and remanded to the Oneida County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail, which he posted the following day and was released.
The court has issued an order of protection on the victim’s behalf.