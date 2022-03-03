66-year-old Madison County man accused of sexually abusing young girl

ROME, N.Y. – A 66-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl at a home in the outer district of Rome this past summer.
Perry Coss, of the town of Sullivan, was indicted on two counts of first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child following a six-month investigation.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Child Advocacy Center started its investigation into Coss on Sept. 1, 2021, after receiving a report accusing him of abusing a girl under the age of 11.
Following the investigation, a grand jury indicted Coss in February, and he was arrested on March 2.
Coss was arraigned and remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
A ‘stay away’ order of protection has been issued on behalf of the young victim.