66-year-old Madison County man accused of sexually abusing young girl

  • Updated
Perry Coss

ROME, N.Y. – A 66-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl at a home in the outer district of Rome this past summer.

Perry Coss, of the town of Sullivan, was indicted on two counts of first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child following a six-month investigation.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Child Advocacy Center started its investigation into Coss on Sept. 1, 2021, after receiving a report accusing him of abusing a girl under the age of 11.

Following the investigation, a grand jury indicted Coss in February, and he was arrested on March 2.

Coss was arraigned and remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

A ‘stay away’ order of protection has been issued on behalf of the young victim.

