7 neglected dogs found at Otsego County man's home during child pornography investigation

SCHENEVUS, N.Y. – A Schenevus man is facing child pornography and animal cruelty charges after neglected animals were found during an investigation by New York State Police.
Francesco Carotenuto, 56, allegedly had photos depicting the sexual exploitation of children and shared them on the internet. He was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.
While at Carotenuto’s home, state police found several German Shepherds without adequate food, water and shelter. The dogs were surrendered to the Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown and Carotenuto was additionally charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals under state agriculture and markets law.
The SQSPCA put out a public plea for emergency foster homes last week after taking the dogs into their care but did not release details about where they came from.
Carotenuto was arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.