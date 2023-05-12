74-year-old Hartwick man allegedly starts sexual relationship with minor he met online

HARTWICK, N.Y. – A 73-year-old Hartwick man is accused of having sexual contact with a minor he met online.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Orlando met a male under the age of 16 in an online forum and the two started exchanging inappropriate messages and photos.
The sheriff says Orlando picked up the minor in Utica on March 11 and they both went back to his home in Hartwick where sexual activity occurred.
With the help of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at Orlando’s home on May 11. Investigators found additional evidence and Orlando was arrested.
He was charged with third-degree criminal sex act, dissemination of indecent material to minors, obscenity and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was remanded to the county jail to await arraignment.
The district attorney’s office recommended bail be set at $10,000 cash or $100,000 partially secured bond.
An order of protection was also requested on the victim’s behalf.