A mother's quest to learn what happened to her daughter spans two decades

For nearly 20 years, Shirlette Green has held out hope whoever knows what happened to her daughter, Ivory, would tell her, and give her the peace she so desperately needs.
"I believe somebody knows what happened to Ivy, just not telling," said Green, who now lives out of state, during a phone conversation Friday afternoon.
"I think I deserve to know what happened to Ivy. Her brothers deserve to know what happened to Ivy. I want to know so I could put her remains at rest," says Green.
Somewhere in two boxes of evidence at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office could be the answer; the name of the person who knows what happened to then 17-year-old Green. The case might be old, but it's not cold.
“It’s not a cold case. It's not locked away and we're still working the leads. I have a working copy here at the D.A.'s office and Officer Taurisani has the actual case file at UPD," says D.A.’s Office Investigator Scott Cifonelli, formerly of UPD.
“When I got assigned to it, I obviously had to start familiarizing myself with all the leads. Investigator Cifonelli obviously was a huge part in that, walked me through it, we kind of revisited every single lead," says Investigator Gary Taurisani.
A new set of eyes, to review a nearly 20-year-old case.
“That does help, It does help. You could read the same lead over and over, someone else looks at it, might come up with a different idea or theory," says Investigator Cifonelli.
Shirlette Green left the state, but geography does as little to ease her pain, as time. And if she could speak directly to the person who knows what happened to her daughter....
"I would ask them please just hear a mother's pleas. Please tell me what happened to Ivory Green. I want to know what happened to my daughter."
Still photos courtesy of: National Missing Persons Directory
