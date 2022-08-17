 Skip to main content
Abandoned 911 call during domestic dispute leads to arrest in town of Western

  • Updated
Paul Calderon

TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. – A man is facing charges following a fight in the town of Western Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Camroden Road around 7:15 a.m. after an abandoned 911 call was received from that residence.

Sheriff Robert Maciol says deputies at the scene determined a domestic dispute had happened, leading to the 911 call. Paul Calderon, 30, was allegedly involved in the fight and unplugged the phone when a family member tried to call 911 for help.

Calderon was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and harassment.

He was held in the Oneida County jail Wednesday pending arraignment.

