Altercation at Oneida County Office Building Leads to Arrest—More 'Arrests Are Pending'

UTICA, N.Y. -- One man was arrested after an altercation at the Oneida County Office Building.

"Other arrests are pending," according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Before the building opened, "deputies encountered disorderly patrons that were engaged in a verbal altercation at the security check point and vestibule. As deputies intervened, a man attempted to punch one of the deputies," according to officials.

Paton Andrew Rarden, who deputies described as 'homeless,' was part of the altercation, and allegedly, pushed two deputies.

After the incident was under control, business in the building proceeded as normal.

Rarden is charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Both of those charges are violations, according to deputies.

He will appear in City of Utica Court at a later date.

