Arc Herkimer bus driver accused of forcibly touching client who rode bus

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A bus driver employed at Arc Herkimer is accused of forcibly touching a client who rode the Arc bus.
Michael Faubert, 36, of Frankfort, allegedly touched the intimate parts of a 29-year-old woman on multiple occasions.
New York State Police arrested Faubert on March 8 and charged him with four counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and four counts of forcible touching.
Faubert was remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.
State police say the Arc Herkimer assisted with the investigation.