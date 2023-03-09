 Skip to main content
Arc Herkimer bus driver accused of forcibly touching client who rode bus

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A bus driver employed at Arc Herkimer is accused of forcibly touching a client who rode the Arc bus.

Michael Faubert, 36, of Frankfort, allegedly touched the intimate parts of a 29-year-old woman on multiple occasions.

New York State Police arrested Faubert on March 8 and charged him with four counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and four counts of forcible touching.

Faubert was remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

State police say the Arc Herkimer assisted with the investigation.

