 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Are UPD's Increased Recruitment Efforts Bringing in the Job Applicants?

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police have kicked recruitment efforts into high gear.

They launched a website dedicated to hiring and are posting daily on their Facebook page.

They say, so far, people are responding; they're getting a decent number of applicants.

Around 60 online-possibly because when they do it that way, the $50 application fee is waived- and around 20-25 walk-in applicants.

The force is fully staffed now, but they need as many applicants as they can get. Several retirements are anticipated next year. And-they lose dozens of applicants throughout the process.

"The process to go to become a police officer is quite arduous. You have to take the test initially, after you pass the test, you have to go through a physical agility test, you have to have a background test. Typically, we lost about 30 to 40% of all applicants in each stage," says Lt. Michael Curley.

Once you become a police officer, you have six months to move into the city.

After five years of living in the city, you can move outside it. Lateral transfers don't have a residency requirement.

Starting base salary is $50,000a year; that goes to $80,000 after five years.

The deadline to apply to take the test is August 10th.

Recommended for you