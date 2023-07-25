Are UPD's Increased Recruitment Efforts Bringing in the Job Applicants?

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police have kicked recruitment efforts into high gear.
They launched a website dedicated to hiring and are posting daily on their Facebook page.
They say, so far, people are responding; they're getting a decent number of applicants.
Around 60 online-possibly because when they do it that way, the $50 application fee is waived- and around 20-25 walk-in applicants.
The force is fully staffed now, but they need as many applicants as they can get. Several retirements are anticipated next year. And-they lose dozens of applicants throughout the process.
"The process to go to become a police officer is quite arduous. You have to take the test initially, after you pass the test, you have to go through a physical agility test, you have to have a background test. Typically, we lost about 30 to 40% of all applicants in each stage," says Lt. Michael Curley.
Once you become a police officer, you have six months to move into the city.
After five years of living in the city, you can move outside it. Lateral transfers don't have a residency requirement.
Starting base salary is $50,000a year; that goes to $80,000 after five years.
The deadline to apply to take the test is August 10th.