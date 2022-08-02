Argument leads to shots fired in West Utica; man charged with attempted assault

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing attempted assault and multiple weapons charges after police say he shot at people during an argument late Sunday night.
Officers were called to the intersection of Jason and Whitesboro streets around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. The people at the scene told police that 27-year-old Richard Hendricks, who they were familiar with, shot at them after an argument escalated.
After the victims provided a description of Hendricks, the GIVE Unit and patrol division started searching for him on Monday.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers saw Hendricks on the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street and tried to stop him, however, he fled from the scene.
The officers pursued Hendricks and took him into custody a short distance away. Police say the officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun in the front area of Hendricks’ pants.
Following his interaction with police Monday, Hendricks was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a previous conviction and defaced weapon. He was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
Stemming from the incident Sunday, Hendricks was charged with attempted assault and another count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.