Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Osam Tajir

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October.

Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.

The victim told police Tajir reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, so he complied with the demands and ran from the scene.

As part of the investigation, police reviewed surveillance footage in that area and recognized the suspect as Tajir.

Police were not able to find Tajir until Dec. 21 when they were responding to a trespassing call. They arrested Tajir on an active warrant from the robbery. He was charged with third-degree robbery from the October incident and criminal possession of a weapon after police found him with brass knuckles during his arrest.

