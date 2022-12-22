Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October.
Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
The victim told police Tajir reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, so he complied with the demands and ran from the scene.
As part of the investigation, police reviewed surveillance footage in that area and recognized the suspect as Tajir.
Police were not able to find Tajir until Dec. 21 when they were responding to a trespassing call. They arrested Tajir on an active warrant from the robbery. He was charged with third-degree robbery from the October incident and criminal possession of a weapon after police found him with brass knuckles during his arrest.