Armed robbery suspect facing forgery-related charges following search of home

  Updated
UTICA, N.Y. - A Utica man arrested for the armed robbery of the Stewart's Shop in Bridgewater on April 15 is facing new charges for an unrelated crime.

Hamadi Muya, 22, was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office on May 3 and charged with first-degree robbery.

In the time since his arrest, Muya faces new, forgery-related charges through the Utica Police Department following a search of his home.

According to Utica Police, several fraudulent checks, blank check paper and printers were seized after a separate search warrant had to be issued due to this newly discovered crime, which was outside the scope of the original search warrant.

During the execution of that warrant, the checks were made to look like they were coming from a local Credit Union with a local automotive business as the owner of the account.

When speaking with both the Credit Union and the business, police determined that the checks they recovered at Muya's home were not authentic.

According to Utica Police, the checks had been designated to various different individuals in amounts exceeding $7,500.

Muya is charged, by Utica Police, with 8 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, as well as criminal possession of a forgery device.

Muya is accused of walking into the Stewart's Shop, on Route 8 in Bridgewater on April 15 while wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun, demanding cash from the store clerk.

Police say Muya was already on parole for a previous armed robbery.

Hamadi Muya

