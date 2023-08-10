Arrest Made in Fatal Route 31 Crash

SULLIVAN, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was arrested in connection to a car crash that killed a child in Madison County.

The Aug. 10 arrest resulted in Abdirashid Noor, 53, being charged with manslaughter, assault, reckless driving, unsafe passing and speeding.

The crash happened in June on Route 31 in the Town of Sullivan.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Noor was attempting to pass a line of vehicles when it struck one.

Nine-year-old Charlee King was killed.

"Following his arrest, Noor was transported to Madison County Court for arraignment. There Madison County Assistant District Sam Rodgers appeared for the District Attorney’s Office and recommended bail be set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. Noor was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. The matter was adjourned until September 14, 2023," officials stated.

The June story about the Route 31 crash is below.