Arrest Made in Local Gas Station Burglary Case

NORWICH, N.Y. -- An arrest was made after a lengthy investigation into the burglary of two Chenango County gas stations in October 2022.
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office said that "the Sheriff's Office Detectives Division made the arrest following the Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, 2022, complaints filed by the businesses. The complaints were filed after it was discovered that an unknown male had forced his way into the businesses and stole thousands of dollars' worth of tobacco products."
"On July 12, 2023, the Chenango County District Attorney's Office presented the case to the Chenango County Grand Jury where Robert E. Colson was indicted on numerous Felony-level charges regarding the burglaries," officials stated.
On Aug. 7, 2023, Colson was arrested on the indictment charges while he was incarcerated at the Chenango County Correctional Facility on separate charges.
"Colson was arraigned in Chenango County Court where he was remanded back to the Chenango County Correctional Facility and scheduled for a later day in court," deputies said.
According to officials, Colson, 52, of Norwich is charged with burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief.