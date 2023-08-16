Arrest Made in New Hartford Ulta Beauty Theft

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made in connection with a New Hartford Ulta Beauty theft from May 2023.
Police said that over $8,000 in merchandise was taken from the Commercial Drive store months ago.
On Tuesday morning, the New Hartford Police Department arrested Myunique McQueen, 20, of Albany.
Police said that McQueen was one of two people sought in connection with the theft.
"McQueen and a second suspect, yet to be arrested, were identified as being responsible for the May theft from Ulta, but managed to flee the area prior to apprehension. Less than one week later, police investigators were able to identify McQueen," officials said.
NHPD obtained an arrest warrant at the beginning of June. McQueen "was, at the time, found to be in the custody of The Albany County Correctional Facility," they said.
"Yesterday, McQueen was turned over to New Hartford Police Investigators in Albany and returned to The Town of New Hartford Court for arraignment on one count of Grand Larceny, 3rd Degree, a class D Felony," police said.
McQueen was released, and the matter was adjourned to a later date.