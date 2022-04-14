Arrest warrant out for Utica man suspected in burglary on Andes Avenue

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect in a burglary at an apartment on Andes Avenue earlier this week.
The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Jaquel Jones, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Utica police were called to the burglarized residence around 1:30 a.m. on April 10. The victim told officers a man broke into the apartment and damaged several items inside. The man fled the scene before police arrived, but the incident was caught on surveillance camera, allowing police to develop Jones as a suspect.
The warrant for the burglary charge was issued on April 13.
Police are asking for the public’s help locating Jones. Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.